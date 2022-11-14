Remembering Charles William Fleming, 1941-2022

Family and friends are remembering Charlie “Tuna” Fleming, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Charles William Fleming

July 11, 1941 – October 3, 2022

“Tuna” Fleming (AKA: Butch, Charlie, Chuck, “T”). Charlie was born in Seattle to David Peter Fleming and Grace (Knoff). Growing up along the Duwamish River, he was briefly raised there on a houseboat, which was moved close by to 12th Ave SW – near West Marginal Way – and expanded. He attended Highland Park, Denny, Chief Sealth (he was a sprinter and hurdler) and West Seattle H.S. As a boy he was adventurous and bright and often chose a divergent path: fishing the River, running the log booms, roaming the woods, rebuilding and racing boats. As a young man he embraced work and a life – rambunctious, diverse, wild, boisterous, combative, creative, FUN and funny (after his major heart attack twelve years ago, he awoke in the hospital the next morning: Nurse: “Were you a smoker?”, Charlie: “No, I quit.” Nurse: “How long ago?” Charlie: “When was I admitted?”)

His entire life he loved: Hydroplane races (CdA was historic); dirt-track motorcycle racing; Hot August Nights Car Shows in Reno; parties; road trips / sports cars; motorcycles; Sports (Track & Field, Mariners, Seahawks, Golf, High School Athletics). He devoured the Seattle Times front to back every day. He had a near-photographic memory and could amaze you with addresses, street names, phone numbers, etc. from jobs and locales long past.

Through it all, Tuna worked: creating fine things by his hand – mostly as a Boilermaker and primarily as a world-class welder in Puget Sound Shipyards, Hanford, and Shops from California to Canada. For many years he owned “Pro – Weld Fabricating” which showcased his unmatched creativity and craftsmanship. He welcomed small jobs for individuals often building artistic gates, stairs and railings, etc. But he also took on huge Industrial projects with insightful savvy.

He shared his generous heart, cherished his friends, family, and most dearly, his beloved wife of 40 years, Trina (Jones). Life with Trina was largely responsible for his tamed behavior in the second half of his journey.

He is survived by: brother Mike Fleming, step-daughters Barbie and Stephanie, nephews Eric and Ryan Fleming, Tony Johns; nieces Joanne Fleming and Becky Fleming.

Charlie was preceded in passing by his father David, his mother Grace, his sister Francis, brother David Lee, sister Patricia Lynn, stepmom Emily Wolbert-Fleming, and his beloved Trina.

Charlie preferred that no Memorial be held … but warm memories of him, we shall forever hold close. RIP Tuna!