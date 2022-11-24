ORCAS: Ready for Thanksgiving whale-watching?

Orcas are back in the area today, per Kersti Muul – seen headed southbound past West Point (which is on the northwest edge of Elliott Bay). Let us know if you see them!
Whales may have flipped NB, as there is a group approaching Edmonds.With all the fog was hard to see which way they went
