ORCAS: Ready for Thanksgiving whale-watching?

November 24, 2022 9:58 am
Orcas are back in the area today, per Kersti Muul – seen headed southbound past West Point (which is on the northwest edge of Elliott Bay). Let us know if you see them!

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul November 24, 2022 (10:07 am)
    Whales may have flipped NB, as there is a group approaching Edmonds.With all the fog was hard to see which way they went

