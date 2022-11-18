MISSING: Have you seen Ebrima?

11:47 AM: Seattle Police have just sent out an alert for this missing man:

Police say Ebrima “walked away from his residence in West Seattle on Thursday at approximately 3:30 pm but he has Alzheimer’s and is unable to find his way home without assistance. Ebrima is very tall – 6’7” – and he should be easy to spot.” Call 911 if you see him.

12:15 PM: A “Silver Alert” has just been issued for Ebrima, too. It adds that he is 65 years old, 175 pounds, was last seen in a “black flat cap, button-down shirt, blue or gray pants, carrying a green bag with ID inside.” He was last seen on 40th SW (we’re still trying to get more-specific neighborhood information).