West Seattle, Washington

18 Friday

49℉

MISSING: Have you seen Ebrima?

November 18, 2022 11:47 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

11:47 AM: Seattle Police have just sent out an alert for this missing man:

Police say Ebrima “walked away from his residence in West Seattle on Thursday at approximately 3:30 pm but he has Alzheimer’s and is unable to find his way home without assistance. Ebrima is very tall – 6’7” – and he should be easy to spot.” Call 911 if you see him.

12:15 PM: A “Silver Alert” has just been issued for Ebrima, too. It adds that he is 65 years old, 175 pounds, was last seen in a “black flat cap, button-down shirt, blue or gray pants, carrying a green bag with ID inside.” He was last seen on 40th SW (we’re still trying to get more-specific neighborhood information).

Share This

2 Replies to "MISSING: Have you seen Ebrima?"

  • Kathleen November 18, 2022 (11:56 am)
    Reply

    Are you able to share location (appx) or neighborhood?  I would like to drive around and look for him.  Thank you

    • WSB November 18, 2022 (12:03 pm)
      Reply

      I’m asking that on followup. This is all the info they’ve provided initially.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.