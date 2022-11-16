From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: Early Thanksgiving ordering deadlines

With Thanksgiving just eight days away, if you want someone else to do all or most of the prep for your holiday dinner, you’re running out of time to get your advance orders in. The WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide has a list of deadlines, starting with tonight for holiday meal kits from Salty’s on Alki, this Saturday afternoon (November 19th) for Dream Dinners-West Seattle, and Sunday (November 20th) for Pecos Pit and PCC-West Seattle. (All four of those businesses are WSB sponsors.) If it’s just not Thanksgiving without a pie, A La Mode Pies in The Junction has a Monday (November 21) deadline. That’s just part of the list in our guide, where all the Thanksgiving-related info is at the top as we start the season. If you have anything to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!