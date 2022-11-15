West Seattle, Washington

16 Wednesday

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Bridge trouble spot remains a mystery

November 15, 2022 9:20 pm
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

(SDOT camera image, October 25)

While asking SDOT some other questions, we inquired today about the most-recent checks of the westbound West Seattle Bridge where it meets the ramp from southbound Highway 99, scene of multiple crashes a few weeks back, and other reports of loss of some vehicle control at that spot. SDOT had said that it would use lane closures last week to investigate further. So we asked what, if anything, they found. Spokesperson Mariam Ali replied, “We did a closer look when we did night work last week. Everything looks in good shape. We will continue to monitor the area after each request.” (Here’s our report on their first “closer look” in October.) So if you have trouble in that spot, be sure to report it to SDOT, even if a crash doesn’t result – here’s how.

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Bridge trouble spot remains a mystery"

  • 1994 November 15, 2022 (10:08 pm)
    Maybe the SDOT should run a test in the middle of the night. Close the west bound lanes, have  several water tank trucks above the troubled location, let water run down over the troubled  locations, drive cars over the wet lanes and see if they can recreate the problems being reported….worth a try instead of ‘monitoring the area after each request’ as SDOT says…what are they monitoring? Waiting for more home videos to be shared? 

