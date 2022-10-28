VIDEO: See and hear from the two West Seattle women contending for this election’s only open local office

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Your ballot should have arrived by now, so you might take some time this weekend to fill it out and send it back. Whenever you do that, the choices you’ll be asked to make include only one open local office: 34th Legislative District State House Position 1, one of the three people who represent this area in the Washington State Legislature. The longtime holder of that position, State Rep. Eileen Cody, is retiring. Two other West Seattle women, Leah Griffin and Emily Alvarado, were the top two finishers in a three-candidate primary. Since this campaign has been light on local forums/debates (the 34th District Democrats held one in May), we decided to interview both candidates on video so you could see and hear them before you vote, if you haven’t already made up your mind.

We conducted these interviews over the past two days and present both unedited. Aside from starting with the question “Why do you want this job?” both conversations took slightly different turns, rather than covering a preset punchlist of questions. The candidates have a lot in common – both West Seattle residents, both Democrats, both first-time candidates. And when we got down to specifics, similar positions on hot issues, too. But they have traveled different paths to get to this campaign, and have different issues about which they’re most passionate, as you’ll hear.

EMILY ALVARADO: Alvarado is a former Seattle Office of Housing director, now employed with a national nonprofit that focuses on housing. She says her experience in the public and private sectors gives her experience that will translate to effective service as a legislator. Here’s her page on the King County Elections website with her candidate statement and background basics. We interviewed Alvarado on Thursday at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse:

LEAH GRIFFIN: Griffin is a school librarian who became an advocate for sexual-assault victims after she became one. She says her experience working with state and federal leaders to pass legislation is experience that will enable her to hit the ground running, and she promises to be the kind of elected official from whom she sought help – one that solves people’s problems. Here’s her page on the King County Elections website with her candidate statement and background basics. We interviewed Griffin today at Work and Play Lounge:

Whoever you’re voting for, your ballot has to be in a King County dropbox by 8 pm Tuesday, November 8th, or in a postal mailbox in time to be postmarked no later than November 8th. (Here’s our quick overview of what else is on it.)