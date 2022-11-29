West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! More West Seattle High School athletes with Metro League honors

November 29, 2022 10:21 am
Earlier this month, we published the list of Metro League honorees from West Seattle High School‘s girls soccer team. Today, we have the list of other fall-sports honorees, sent by WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:

Girls Volleyball:
Mountain Division 2nd Team:
Sadie Miller (Outside Hitter), Loretta Philp (Defense / Libero)
Honorable Mention:
Logan Behrbaum, Kate Fjeld

Boys Football:
Sound Division 1st Team:
Max Philp (Long Snapper)
Sound Division 2nd Team:
Mason Kallinger (LB), Jackson Boyer (DL), Elijah Brady (CB), Benny Satia (OL)
Honorable Mention:
Matthew Hazelgrove (OL), Elijah Brady (WR), Mason Kallinger (RB), Myles Mutchler (TE), Matthew Henning-Dierickx (WR), Rune Hendershott (LB), Roman Centioli (Safety), Jonah Pelander (Kicker), Bo Gionet (Punter)

Boys Golf:
All-Metro League 2nd Team: Simon Vance

Boys Cross Country:
All-Metro League 2nd Team: Elliott Allen

