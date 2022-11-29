CONGRATULATIONS! More West Seattle High School athletes with Metro League honors

Earlier this month, we published the list of Metro League honorees from West Seattle High School‘s girls soccer team. Today, we have the list of other fall-sports honorees, sent by WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:
Girls Volleyball:
Mountain Division 2nd Team:
Sadie Miller (Outside Hitter), Loretta Philp (Defense / Libero)
Honorable Mention:
Logan Behrbaum, Kate Fjeld
Boys Football:
Sound Division 1st Team:
Max Philp (Long Snapper)
Sound Division 2nd Team:
Mason Kallinger (LB), Jackson Boyer (DL), Elijah Brady (CB), Benny Satia (OL)
Honorable Mention:
Matthew Hazelgrove (OL), Elijah Brady (WR), Mason Kallinger (RB), Myles Mutchler (TE), Matthew Henning-Dierickx (WR), Rune Hendershott (LB), Roman Centioli (Safety), Jonah Pelander (Kicker), Bo Gionet (Punter)
Boys Golf:
All-Metro League 2nd Team: Simon Vance
Boys Cross Country:
All-Metro League 2nd Team: Elliott Allen
