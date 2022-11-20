CONGRATULATIONS! Metro League honors for West Seattle High School girls’ soccer after memorable season

(Photo by Ruby Athan)

Following up on the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team’s strong season, the team has won numerous Metro League honors. Head coach Andres Lara, who himself was honored as one of two Metro League Coaches of the Year, sent the news. “Unfortunately it didn’t end up like we wanted but we had a good season, wining the Metro Sound division; also we got recognitions by the league,” he says. Here are the players who received honors:

Metro League Sound Division Division MVP:

o Brooke Swanson (12, West Seattle) 1st Team All‐Division:

o Forwards: Brooke Swanson (12, West Seattle)

o Midfield: Kate Cowan (12, West Seattle)

o Defense: Allie Bennett (12, West Seattle) 2nd Team All‐Division:

o Midfield: Olivia Shih (10, West Seattle)

o Defense: Lola Personett (12, West Seattle) Honorable Mention (by school):

o West Seattle: Annabelle Braun (10), Hudson Steere (12), Mevina Ott (12)

Here’s the full list of Metro League honorees.