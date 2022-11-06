CONGRATULATIONS! 3 West Seattle boys part of state-champion Seattle Prep cross country team

Three student athletes from West Seattle have a share of a state championship. Thanks to Nate Trius for the report:

(Seattle Prep photo: Middle three are from West Seattle: Miles Trius [994], Jack Henzkey [968], Carter Joy [972]) Yesterday in Pasco, Seattle Preparatory School took 1st place in the Washington State XC country meet 3A division . Led by Coach Andrew Walker – former Prep XC runner and Gonzaga runner – who has been cultivating this driven team for the last 4 years. 3 of the 7 runners hail from our own WS community. Carter Joy (senior) and Jack Henzkey (junior) attended Holy Rosary, while Miles Trius (senior) attended Our Lady of Guadalupe. All three competed in their earlier years against each other in the CYO athletic programs. When they met again at Seattle Prep, they ran as teammates. Seattle Prep has not brought this 1st-place state win in 22 years. Big day for these boys, their school, and broader Seattle community. This state has some of the top runners in the country and it is an honor to be the winners this year!

Nate included this link to an online video interview with the champs.