West Seattle, Washington

08 Saturday

73℉

YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer tutors needed

October 8, 2022 3:33 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Maybe you can help?

Volunteers Needed:

Our Lady of Guadalupe School needs adult volunteer tutors to staff its after-school tutoring program. The program serves students in grades K-5 on Wednesdays from 2:15-3:00 pm. The aim of the program is to strengthen students’ academic skills in reading, math, and/or writing. Volunteer experience with elementary age students is helpful but not required. For further information, please contact Julia Herrmanns at AfterSchoolTutor@guadalupe-school.org

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer tutors needed"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.