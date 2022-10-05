Where to watch Mariners’ first playoff game Friday: Building a list

Friday, the Mariners play a two-decades-in-the-making game – their first playoff game since 2001. It’s happening in Toronto, so most of the cheering will be from 2,500 miles away. Wondering where you can do that cheering in West Seattle? First place we heard about is The Bridge (6301 California SW), opening early – at noon – on Friday to get ready for the 1 pm game. Where else in West Seattle? We’ll be looking around but we’d really appreciate your help too – if you know of other venues, please mention in the comment section or via email at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!