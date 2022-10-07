Watching the Mariners, Oktoberfest, comedy, and what else is up for your West Seattle Friday

(More early-fall flowers, seen in Gatewood)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘ONE DAY FOR WEST SEATTLE’: Today’s the day for the all-day fundraising marathon presented by the West Seattle Booster Club, as previewed here. Details are in this one-sheet; the donation link is here.

BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Ercolini Park (SW Alaska and 48th SW) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open until 6 pm today.

WATCHING THE MARINERS: Looking for someplace in West Seattle to watch today’s 1 pm playoff game with the M’s at Toronto? Thanks to everyone who responded when we asked that question. Here are the results. Any others? Still time to let us know so we can add:

The Bridge (6301 California SW)

Arthur’s (2311 California SW)

Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SWO

The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way)

The Admiral Pub (2306 California SW)

The Beer Junction (4511 California SW)

The Westy (7908 35th SW)

Prost West Seattle (3407 California SW)

Circa (2605 California SW)

West Wings (2329 California SW)

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: First day of an all-weekend celebration, 3-10 pm – full details here. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The West Seattle High School Wildcats host Lakeside at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 4:30 pm – homecoming game! – followed by the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks playing Cleveland, also at NCSWAC, 7:30 pm. Admission is $4 students/senior citizens, $6 adults, cash only.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 6 pm at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), see Enumclaw performs live, free, all ages.

MUSIC AT C & P: 7-9 pm, Guitar Gil performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), free, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, with Fast Nasties, Wiley Foxes, Juliet Tango. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: West Seattle’s “sassiest bingo party” starts at 7 pm. (2306 California SW)

AT ARTSWEST: The ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” continues the second week of its run, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

COMEDY: New monthly show at Great American Diner (4752 California SW), 8 pm, produced by Cozy Comedy (featured in this WSB story).

Have something to add to our Event Calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!