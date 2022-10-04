WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jeremy Barton)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Go here to see today’s location for supplies facilitating your DIY cleanup, now through 6 pm.

COVID VACCINES: Pop-up clinic today at South Park Senior Center (8201 10th Ave. S.):

South Park Senior Center will be hosting a Vaccination Clinic in partnership with King County and Discovery Health MD from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Moderna, Pfizer, and the new Novavax vaccines will be available. Everyone, including infants, will qualify to receive a free vaccine. To register go to: prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/2698241109 If you need assistance registering, please contact South Park Senior Center at 206-767-2544. Walk-ins will be welcome.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: The port commissioners of Seattle and Tacoma meet today as NWSA managing members, 11 am at Sea-Tac Airport‘s conference center and online – here’s the agenda; to watch online, go here.

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm, the weekly full-council meeting is happening online and in-person – here’s the agenda, with information on how to comment.

SPORTS: The West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team has a home game against Nathan Hale, 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own. (Organizer Scott says they’re continuing in this spot for even though it’s not high-traffic any more.)

REHEARSALS: The West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ fall rehearsals start at 5:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS: Learn and practice the art of public speaking with a friendly group who welcomes you to join. 6:30 pm online – info here.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm online meeting – details in our calendar listing.

OPEN MIC: Go show your talents at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future dates, on our calendar – and if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!