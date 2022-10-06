WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 10 notes

(Bunny in Lincoln Park, photographed by Emily Carlston)

Time to look at what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: Today you’ll find DIY cleanup equipment at California Place Park (California/Hill in North Admiral), now until 6 pm.

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: At 11 am, independent health-insurance broker Patrice Lewis presents information about Medicare at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm today.

LIGHT-RAIL STATION SITE TOUR: l-4 pm, the Seattle Design Commission‘s regular meeting will be a tour of station sites for the West Seattle light-rail extension – details here.

ULTIMATE AT WALT HUNDLEY: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games have moved to Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

CANDIDATES’ FORUM: The 7 pm online meeting of the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council includes a forum with the two candidates for the open State House seat in the 34th District, which includes West Seattle – Emily Alvarado and Leah Griffin. Video/phone info is in our calendar listing.

‘SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING;: Second week begins for the ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning,” 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: First Thursday is funk night at The Skylark, 9 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BENBOW’S COUNTRY NIGHT: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

