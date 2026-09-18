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BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Starbird Chicken sets West Seattle opening date

September 18, 2026 12:12 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

(WSB photo)

Starbird Chicken has just announced the opening date for its West Seattle location at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW): Monday, September 28, 11 am-9 pm. And they’re planning a giveaway:

The first 200 guests will receive a free meal, available on a first-come, first-served basis with no sign-up required. One lucky guest will also win a golden ticket with their meal, earning them free Starbird for an entire year: good for one entrÃ©e a week for 52 weeks.

As we’ve reported previously, Starbird is opening in the spot where MOD Pizza closed in May 2024. This is Starbird’s first location in our state.

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