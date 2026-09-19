WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 36 options!

(Late-summer blossoms, photographed by Bob Burns)

Here’s our list of what to know as the weekend begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ORCA HALF, DAY 1: Both days this weekend feature runs of the Orca Half, from Lincoln Park to Don Armeni, with shuttles from the finish line to start line beginning at 6:15 am, running starting in waves at 7:30 am. (No road closures.)

BAKERY POP-UP: Mr. Bun’s Bakery plans a pop-up to celebrate its first anniversary, 8-11 am (6031 37th SW).

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GET ‘HEAVILY MEDITATED’ FOR FREE: 8:45 am at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), free meditation to start your weekend!

SECOND-TIME SALE: First of two days to shop this curated rummage sale, previewed here. 9 am-4 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW).

HIKE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT TRAILS: 9:30 am, meet at Arboretum entrance on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE ART TOUR: Dozens of artists, spread among 16 stops where you can see how they work! It’s the first day of the free annual West Seattle Art Tour, 10 am-5 pm, interactive and printable maps here – browse the artist and location lists and decide where to go and who to see!

FIESTAS PATRIAS PARADE: The annual parade celebrating Latin American heritage and culture rolls out from 14th Avenue South and South Henderson at 10 am, then goes north on 14th, west on Cloverdale to South Park Community Center.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Larger location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, makers’ creations, more! (9th SW and SW Henderson)

STORY TIME IN HIGHLAND PARK: 10 am at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), story time and an activity with Club Branching Out.

WESTFEST: 10 am-10 pm, second day of Holy Rosary School‘s annual “carnival of community,” with rides, games, food, entertainment – see the lineup here. (42nd/Genesee)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, dachshunds and their people meet up at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

ADMIRAL HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Meet at 10 am at 37th SW and SW Admiral Way – but first, register here!

DAY OF CIVIC ENGAGEMENT: 10 am-4 pm at the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW), register to vote, get election questions answered, hear inspirational stories!

TREE CARE SKILL SHARE & WORK PARTY: 10 am-1 pm, restoration work along Longfellow Creek – register to get location information.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE JUNIOR WILDCATS GAME DAY: Come out to see the West Seattle Junior Wildcats Football and Cheer youth take the field at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), noon-4 pm.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: Noon-5 pm, last chance to take your pup to Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) to swim! Just dogs, no humans. Fundraiser.

FINAL POST-SEASON WEEKEND AT COLMAN POOL: Second-to-last chance to swim in the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park, sessions noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ANTI-ICE PROTEST: West Seattle Indivisible plans to have protesters at more than a dpzen streetcorners along California Avenue SW, 1-3 pm, as explained here.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, wine bar and tasting room open on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

POKEMON MEETUP: 2-4 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: Free short, specific sessions at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm, first come, first served.

SIP ‘N’ SPIN: 6-8:30 pm session to try your hand at the pottery wheel at Rain City Clay (4208 SW 100th).

OFF THE RECORD: “Vinyl culture meets live music” in this hybrid event at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), doors 5, vinyl 6:30, live music 7:30, tickets here.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Record-release party – hear new music by Beck, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

‘THE CHINESE LADY’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, first Saturday night performance of the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – tickets available here.

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Riz Rollins. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk and hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm, add your voice to Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke with Rone begins at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event/class/show/etc. that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; it’s free to list something in our Event Calendar, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!