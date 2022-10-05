THURSDAY: Tour West Seattle light-rail station sites with Design Commission

As Mayor Bruce Harrell said in his budget speech, the city intends to be closely involved in planning for the West Seattle/Ballard Extensions of Sound Transit light rail – and one of the city entities keeping an eye on the project will be touring part of the planned route tomorrow (Thursday, October 6). Thanks to West Seattle community advocate Deb Barker for the tip on the Seattle Design Commission‘s plan to spend its regular meeting on this tour. The SDC is an advisory group and its meetings are open to the public. From the agenda:

SDC WSBLE Tour of Delridge, Avalon, and Alaska Junction Light Rail Station locations 1:00 pm

Alaska Junction Station Location

Location: SE corner of SW Alaska St and 42nd Ave SW 2:00 pm

Avalon Station

Location: 35th Ave SW and SW Dakota St (one block north of station location) 3:00 pm

Yancy Guideway

Location: Corner of SW Yancy, SW Andover, and 32nd Ave SW 3:30 pm

Delridge Station

Location: NW corner of Delridge Way SW and SW Andover St

You can catch up with them at one or more of the stops.