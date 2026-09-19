PHOTOS: West Seattle HS wins big in first football victory of the season

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

Huge night for West Seattle High School quarterback Carlos Patino (above) as the Wildcats scored their first football win of the season, 54-14 over Lincoln last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Patino threw for 7 touchdowns and ran one in too.; the defense scored a safety and Grady Scheff caught an interception. Justice Nguyen caught three touchdowns while Scheff and Cohen Cicero caught two each. Here’s Scheff running past Lincoln defenders after catching a pass from Patino to score a touchdown on the opening drive:

Big night for the fans too:

Here’s Nguyen preparing to catch a pass from Patino before taking it into the endzone:

Below, Nguyen breaks a tackle on his way to his second touchdown

Kian Deeds, kicking an extra point.

Cicero catches a pass for a touchdown:

Cicero and Patino, celebrating a touchdown in the second quarter:

The Cheer Team had a spirited night:

Dylan Seaborn-Diaz rushing in the fourth quarter.

And Patino throwing his seventh touchdown of the game:

The Wildcats are home again next week, 7 pm Friday (September 25) vs. Roosevelt at NCSWAC,