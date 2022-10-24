WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Meeds Manor is back!

(Photos courtesy Meeds Manor)

In our West Seattle Halloween spotlight tonight, Meeds Manor is back! Jessica Meeds explains that the house at 45th and Stevens has “a new set =up in the front yard with a carnEVIL theme, but the rest you will have to come see for yourself!”

They’ll open for a walk-through on Halloween night, 5:30-9 pm. Jessica adds, “This year we are taking donations to support the West Seattle High School girls’ basketball team. The team will be working the event for their fundraiser.” Meeds Manor is among the attractions listed in our West Seattle Halloween Guide – we’re still adding to it, so if you have something to send, from decoration photos to a Halloween or Dia de Muertos event, please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!