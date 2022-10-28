WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Harvest Fest countdown; decorated home

Two notes as we wrap up this first night of the extended Hallo-weekend … first, a reminder about Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest:

That’s the map for Sunday’s in-the-street festival, which runs 11 am-5 pm; just north of the top of the map, on California between Alaska and Oregon, you’ll find the Farmers’ Market as usual, regular time (10 am-2 pm). Note all the cornhole-court locations – the tournament is new this year, with 32 teams set to compete. One thing West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay wants to stress – the festival is RAIN OR SHINE – if we get rain, just incorporate an rain hat or umbrella into your costume! The costume parade starts it off at 11 am; line up at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). Right after that, trick-or-treating and other activities start at businesses and booths at 11:30 am. Almost everything is free, but if you want to taste, and vote in, the chili cookoff, bring $10 (which benefits the West Seattle Food Bank). See the full schedule on the official website.

And more home decorations to show tonight – Heather sent this:

Happy Halloween from The Dyers on 17th! (Between Myrtle & Holly)

Spiders, Webs & Skeletons….oH mY eYeballs!

The Rube Goldberg Candy Machine will be up and giving out candy Sunday and Monday.

Come on by and check out the Spooky neighbors too! PS…just spooky enough for the little during the day. Extra creepy lights at night for the bigs.

Thanks again to everyone who has sent decoration photos – so much Halloween spirit around West Seattle! Lots going on the next few days – check out the listings in our West Seattle Halloween Guide.