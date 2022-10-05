WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen yellow Jeep Cherokee

This one-of-a-kind vehicle has been stolen:

Its owner emailed this morning to say the 2001 yellow Jeep Cherokee was stolen last night between 8:30 and 11 pm at the West Seattle Health Club lot. Its unique components include front steel bumper with winch, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, and 15-inch black American Racing rims; its owner says this is the only yellow Jeep Cherokee you’d see in this area. Plate is CAS1799. We don’t have the police report number yet but will add when we get it; call 911 if you see this vehicle.