WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pickup truck stolen, again; SPD meeting postponed for second time

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

STOLEN PICKUP: Amanda reports this pickup truck has been stolen again:

We’re awaiting the report number.

MEETING POSTPONED AGAIN: For the second time, Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner has announced the postponement of a planned community meeting with police:

I am deeply sorry to have to do this again, but we are very excited to announce that the next SW Precinct Crime Prevention Council Meeting will be held in-person at the SW Precinct!! For the first time since 2020, we are looking forward to welcoming our community back into our community room. The meeting was scheduled for next Thursday, but we will be postponing until the community room is available.