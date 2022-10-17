WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Knifepoint robbery; party assault; two gunfire incidents; dumped-likely-stolen package

From weekend summaries plus the WSB inbox:

KNIFEPOINT ROBBERY: Just after 5 pm Sunday, a woman was held up at knifepoint outside the 35th/Avalon 7-11. The SPD summary says:

Two suspects had apparently been trying to get the victim’s attention, but she left. When she returned to her car, there was an orange cone on her car. The two suspects approached her again and this time one of them pulled a knife on her. She was able to get into her car but as she was driving away the suspect opened her car door, reached in, and stole a bag before the victim drove away.

PARTY ASSAULT: An officer was injured while trying to break up what the SPD summary describes as a “large house party” in Seaview just before 10 pm Friday. The summary says, “On arrival, officers encountered roughly 100 juvenile partiers; some began anti-police chants.” Police say one threw “at least two fist-sized rocks at officers, striking (one) officer in the shin.” One teen was arrested and booked into juvenile custody.

GUNFIRE INCIDENT #1: Around 12:37 am Sunday, a report of suspected gunfire led officers to the 4700 block of Delridge Way SW, where they are reported to have found “evidence of a shooting.” 911 callers sai they had seen a silver sedan leaving the area. No injuries reported.

GUNFIRE INCIDENT #2: On Friday morning, a Seattle Parks employee reported a bullet hole in a metal box at Roxhill Park. Police responded and found not only the hole but also a spent bullet in the box, They couldn’t determine when it happened.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN PACKAGE: If your name is Sean and you live in a condo/apartment toward the north end of California SW, Kitty found an empty package addressed to you. It apparently had contained pet medications, “I only mention this in case the person is expecting this and wondering what happened …”