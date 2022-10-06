West Seattle Booster Club’s one-day community-wide mega-fundraiser is hours away

One day, more than a dozen programs. That’s what Friday’s “One Day for West Seattle” fundraiser is all about. The West Seattle Booster Club is looking to collect community support in a one-day burst of donations, as explained in the announcement:

One Day for West Seattle is a 24-hour online campaign with the goal of uniting West Seattle families, friends, alumni, and community members to join in celebration of WSHS Athletics through philanthropic giving.

This year, the West Seattle Booster Club is rallying the Wildcat community with the goal of raising $5,000 for each sponsored program in 24 hours.

All funds donated to each program will stay within that specific program. Financial donations will be used for the purchase of: equipment, student travel, uniforms, warmups, tournaments, meet entry fees, team meals and hotels.

During the “One Day for West Seattle” event, donors can visit https://westseattleboosterclub.org/donate to designate their gifts to the specific teams or clubs they are passionate about supporting.