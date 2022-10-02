WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Return of the gameday gallery

It’s football season again and that means, when we have enough photos to share – a gallery of West Seattle birds on the Seahawks‘ gameday! Thanks so much to everyone who has shared photos. Today, we have eight to spotlight. Above, Michelle Laughlin caught a Crow and Hawk “dancing” at Alki Point (which is the location of most of these photos). Michael Ostrogorsky photographed a Black Turnstone:

From Robin Sinner, two photos – a Killdeer:

And a Great Blue Heron:

Gene Pavola spotted this GBH keeping watch:

Shellie got a visit from a Barred Owl:

Gary Jones photographed a Pileated Woodpecker:

And even the common Mallard duck can put on a show, as did this one for Jerry Simmons:

We should also note – today marks the start of Bird Safe Week!

If you have a bird photo to share – or other pic(s) – westseattleblog@gmail.com; if you have breaking news, with or without photo, you can text 206-293-6302 any time – thank you!