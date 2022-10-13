Remembering Cielo, ‘equine queen of Falconridge Farm,’ 1989-2022

We often publish remembrances of people who have died – and sometimes, on request, animal companions too. Here’s one, sent by Dr. Jean Nokes-Ghivizzani from West Seattle’s Falconridge Farm:

REMEMBERING CIELO

THE EQUINE QUEEN OF FALCONRIDGE FARM

1989-2022

For 24 of her 33 years, Cielo has graced Falconridge Farm. She was a Canadian Warmblood mare, a granddaughter of Swaps, the renowned Kentucky Derby winner and Horse of the Year. He was the favorite mount of the famous jockey Willie Shoemaker and noted for his desire to please his rider at the most difficult times, a trait Cielo inherited.

Originally Cielo was a jumping horse in Canada with an enviable record, and her full brother, Spartacus, was on the Canadian National Team. When she came to Falconridge at age 9, she agreed to change careers and became a dressage horse, rising far beyond expectations, reaching International levels and allowing her rider to earn the US Dressage Federation Silver Medal.

Brave and kind and always seeking to please, Cielo made many friends. She seemed to understand English and would sometimes be asked to go comfort some person or horse, and would. She was videoed for a part in a movie to be made in Canada and was the favored mount of Luna, our three legged calico cat whose obituary was published here October 30, 2019.

Cielo did an advanced dressage presentation at her 32nd birthday party, well attended by her many fans. She then agreed to teach long-lining to some of her human friends. On that fateful sunny August 30th she began to stagger badly and her favorite and only veterinarian eased her out of our lives. In medieval fashion, she was covered with a tarp then flowers and herbs and branches. Her cremated remains rest beneath the apple tree behind the barn. Her unique ways to please her rider were so well known that messages have come from 4 countries and 5 states, celebrating her life. It’s nice to think of her in her afterlife with Luna nestled in the middle of her back.