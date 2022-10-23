More brown water reported in The Junction

Two days after reports of brown water in The Junction and Alki, it’s back, according to staff at Uptown Espresso (California/Edmunds), who say they’re closing early as a result and have heard of other businesses experiencing the problem. They’re on hold with Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800 trying to report the problem. We have yet to get details from SPU on what exactly the problem was – one resident on Friday reported being told it was a break, but none ever appeared on the SPU water-outage map, and commenters said they were told it was related to “construction.”