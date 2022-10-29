HAPPENING NOW: Trick or Trees party in Highland Park

It’s the only trick-or-treating event where you can get free trees (up to four per Seattle property!) as well as candy: Trick or Trees is happening outside the Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), including a closed half-block of SW Kenyon south of the store:

Along with Halloween, this also celebrates Dia de Muertos, with Cocina MX32 selling food, and mariachi music too:

Mariachi Alma Nueva at Trick or Trees – at and around Highland Park Corner Store until 4 pm pic.twitter.com/EQMwco2HLL — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 29, 2022

If you can give as well as receive, there’s a donation box on a table outside the store, collecting cold-weather clothing for Highland Park Elementary:

That’s just part of what you’ll find; more photos later. If you can be there at 3 pm, there’s a pet-costume contest! Trick or Trees continues until 4 pm.