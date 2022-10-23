HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival is back!

2:16 PM: Until 5 pm – you’re invited to the return of the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, free fall fun on both sides of the 9100 block of California SW, inside and outside Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Fauntleroy Schoolhouse/Hall at Fauntleroy.

The activities list is here; the event schedule (for performances and competitions) is here. Photos and more to come!

2:40 PM: Those are three of the decorated cakes for which you can vote in the cake-decorating contest on the lower back level of The Hall at Fauntleroy; at 3 pm, you can compete in the cake walk. Just outside the room where that’s happening, it’s a fall photo booth with West Seattle photographer Holli Margell – lots of families stopping for that. And steps to the west, The Falconer is here with amazing birds.

Over in the lot outside Fauntleroy Church/YMCA, the festival traditions include pumpkin-painting:

Birdhouse-building:

And making salmon hats – celebrating the return of coho to Fauntleroy Creek (any time now!):

Sun’s out right now, too. More to come!

3:15 PM: A first-time feature, bunny-petting (replacing the “petting zoo” of years past), is a hit – you’ll find it in the “lower playground” area behind The Hall at Fauntleroy:

Nearby, The Don’t Ask Band is playing:

The Don't Ask Band pic.twitter.com/vSfAOOpJkw — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 23, 2022

There’ll be live music inside The Hall shortly too, with the West Seattle Big Band scheduled at 3:30 pm.

West Seattle Big Band! pic.twitter.com/SyLK29ncXb — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 23, 2022

3:48 PM: And there they are, playing timeless tunes. Back out in the church/Y lot, it’s a great day to climb:

Or to talk with some of the community organizations that are there – including the Fauntleroy Community Association, debuting this new banner:

One more hour to go – we’ll add more photos later!