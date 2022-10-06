FYI: Seattle City Light testing in West Seattle

Seattle City Light crews will be doing “contact voltage” testing in West Seattle over the next few weeks, SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang tells WSB. She explains, “This is an annual testing event for excess voltage and is conducted overnight. Contact voltage can occur on the surface of metal streetlight structures, street signs, or other fixtures that can become energized. There should be no disturbance to residents or businesses, but some people may notice the truck …” This is vital testing, as contact voltage can be deadly. You can find out more about this testing – and what to do if you suspect a contact-voltage problem – by going here.