One-way or greenway? 3 concepts proposed for Alki Point Keep Moving (Stay Healthy) Street

(WSB photo, Beach Drive “Keep Moving Street” in May)

SDOT has launched a survey asking what you think about the Keep Moving Street (aka Stay Healthy Street) that wraps around Alki Point – Alki Avenue SW and Beach Drive SW west of 63rd SW – and it includes three proposed concepts for the street’s future. The stretch was closed to motor-vehicle through traffic early in the pandemic. Most recently, the city said that semi-closure would remain in place until at least early next year, and somewhere along the line they’d decide whether to make it permanent. Today’s survey announcement sounds as if that decision has been made, though SDOT has yet to answer our followup question seeking vonfirmation of that:

We’re seeking your input! We’re looking for public feedback on a permanent design for the Alki Point Keep Moving Street. We’d like to know how you currently use Alki Point, what’s working and what’s not, and how you would like to see Alki Point function in the future. Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey. In the coming weeks we’ll be meeting with stakeholders and community groups to expand our public engagement efforts. … We currently have funding for outreach and early design on this project and we’re working to secure funding for construction.

The wording is similar to the city’s update back in April. The survey itself includes the three proposed “concepts” for the street – two converting it to a Neighborhood Greenway, the third making it a one-way street with a new walking/biking path. Those were among the options the city listed in an update one year ago, but now, going back to the way it used to be is apparently off the list. Again, you can take the survey here – note that the concepts don’t come up until several pages in.