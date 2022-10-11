CONGRATULATIONS! Carol Kelly celebrates 50 years at Alki Spud Fish and Chips

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Carol Kelly says managing Alki Spud Fish and Chips is all about “family.” Her own family (above, daughters Ashley and Victoria at left, husband Harry with Carol at right) joined her there this afternoon for the celebration of her 50 years working there.

That big card was there to gather well-wishes, and of course there was cake:

There also were proclamations – this was officially declared Carol Kelly Day in both Seattle and King County!

The proclamations from Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine (a former Spud employee) note fun facts about Carol’s tenure, in addition to those mentioned in our preview – she started for $1.85 an hour in 1972, hired by the son of one of the brothers who founded Alki Spud in 1935. She also was lauded for her “kindness, leadership, and service.”

While another 50 years might not be likely, Carol told a well-wisher, she’s nowhere near ready to leave yet!