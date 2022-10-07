ANNIVERSARY: Celebrate Carol Kelly’s milestone at Alki Spud Fish and Chips

Back in 2010, we talked with Carol Kelly (pictured at right with her daughters) about the 75th anniversary of Spud Fish and Chips on Alki. At that point, Carol had been working at Spud for half that time. Now she’s about to celebrate her own milestone there, and you’re invited to the party. On Tuesday afternoon (October 11), 2-4 pm, Alki Spud will celebrate Carol’s 50 years at the restaurant! Alki Spud’s ownership (whose other endeavor you might recognize, Ivar’s) shared these fun facts about her time there:

Under her management, Alki has served: More than 5.3 million customers. She has filleted, battered, and breaded more than 937,000 pounds of fish. She has wrapped more than 4 million lineal feet of SPUD wrapping paper with the bubbling-cod cartoon around orders. SPUD has soaked, cut, and fried more than 2.3 million pounds of SPUDs to accompany its orders She has served more than 3.5 million cups of Coke.

Carol’s two daughters were both working with her at Alki Spud (2666 Alki SW) when we took the 2010 photo; Ashley has stayed with the company and is now general manager of Ivar’s Acres of Clams restaurant, while Victoria left Spud in 2020, by which time she’d become assistant manager. But everyone is “family” to Carol Kelly, the owners note, so she’d be thrilled to see you Tuesday afternoon. (There will be cake!)