BIZNOTES: Four West Seattle food/drink updates

Four updates from West Seattle purveyors of beverages and/or food:

ANIMATED CAFE MOVING: Tomorrow is the coffee trailer’s last day in the Tony’s Market lot at 35th/Barton. Proprietor Melanie – aka “Ana” – has been there since launching her business last winter. After a week in transition, she hopes to reopen Animated Coffee in its new location – at 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW, same lot to which El Chapulin Oaxaqueño recently moved – by November 5th. One change: “We will be walk-up only to start but hopefully we can support drive-thru in the future.” If you haven’t been to Animated Café lately, she’s been doing themed weekends in which people dressed for the theme get $2 off their order, Her schedule for November:

5th-6th: Second Halloween (wear it one more time!)

12th-13th: Royal Weekend (everyone is royalty this weekend)

19th-20th: Apocalypse Weekend (Mad Max style)

26th-27th: Thanksgiving Weekend (Get Creative)

LA RUSTICA TEMPORARILY CLOSING: The Italian restaurant at 4100 Beach Drive will be closed for much of November. From proprietor Kat:

La Rustica will be closed the first three weeks of November, so if you want to get your fix in before we close, head down today thru Sunday. Because we are doing some work on our kitchen floors, we don’t have a set reopen date but are taking reservations starting the Friday after Thanksgiving. If we reopen before that, we will be sure to let you know. Thank you all for your support, patience and love.

BEDHEAD COFFEE: After a reader inquiry about the status of the coffee shack at 16th/Holden, we contacted founder Michelle. She tells WSB it closed at the end of September, three months after her former partner bought out her share of the business. Whether it might reopen, she didn’t know.

PORTAGE BAY CAFE, WEST SEATTLE: We’ve been reporting on this breakfast/brunch mini-chain‘s plan to expand into West Seattle, taking over the former Agave Cocina space at 4725 42nd SW. Proprietor John told us he hopes to open in January, and that’s now underscored by a sign on the door:

(Thanks to Arlene for the tip.)