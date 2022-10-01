BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Portage Bay Café in, Agave Cocina out

Back in August, we reported that Portage Bay Café was expanding to West Seattle. At the time, Portage Bay’s owners weren’t ready to disclose where. Now, it’s out. Last night (thanks to David for the tip) was closing night for Agave Cocina, in Mural at 4725 42nd SW, and today this sign is on the door:

When last we spoke to the proprietors of Portage Bay – famed for its breakfast/brunch offerings at 4 locations elsewhere in the city – they were still finalizing plans, but hoping to be open in West Seattle by year’s end. Agave had been in the space since May 2019, a year after the closure of its original tenant, Fresh Bistro.