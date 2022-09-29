WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 9 options

(Pink-sorrel, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART EXHIBIT: Last of three days you can see portraits by Jeff Benesi at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW). Open for viewing now until 1 pm.

BLOCK DROP: Today you’ll find DIY cleanup equipment at Duwamish Head (parking area by the fence with all the locks), until 6 pm.

BRING IN YOUR ART: Today’s the second of three days in which everyone is welcome to bring artwork to the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase, which starts Sunday. Branch hours today are noon-8 pm.

BUGS AND BREWS: 5:30 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), learn about bugs with Jen from Tiny Science, with beverages available for purchase.

ULTIMATE AT WALT HUNDLEY: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games have moved to Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: Betty‘s back at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 6:30 pm.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

ARTSWEST OPENING NIGHT: Opening night for the new ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning,” 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

BENBOW’S COUNTRY NIGHT: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

