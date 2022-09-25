WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Saturday night sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: From SDOT:

-We’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW Sylvan Heights Dr from about 7 AM to 4 PM. -We’ll have traffic control in place around the concrete panels at 34th/Barton that were replaced Saturday, so people do not drive on the new concrete panels while the concrete cures. -We’re also paving on California Ave SW between Admiral Way SW and SW Walker St. with work starting around 7 AM and ending by 4 PM each day.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with early-fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

DONATION DROPOFFS AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-3 pm – our calendar listing explains what they’re hoping to collect. (6115 SW Hinds)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: You can visit the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki today, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens_

BAND IN THE JUNCTION: For a second day, a brass band will play in The Junction. See/hear Filthy FemCorps in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) at 12:30 pm.

CLASSIC NOVELS/MOVIES DISCUSSION: 3 pm, the West Seattle Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club meets at C & P Coffee Company. “Title to discuss: The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro.” (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

ROSH HASHANAH: The Jewish New Year observance begins at sundown (7 pm).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!