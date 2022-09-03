WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Labor Day weekend begins

(Photo by Arlene Rubin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:

*Eastbound lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed 8 am-4 pm today, as previewed here. *By 7 am today, crews should be finishing overnight work on markings at 1st Ave S/East Marginal Way S and 2nd Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See (and post) listings in the WSB Community Forums.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: This is the last weekend for the wading pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), open noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm (continuing daily through September 18th).

COLMAN POOL: Last Saturday of the year that you will be able to swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore, noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 p, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is open today (61st/Stevens).

‘LONG LIVE KING CEE’ DAY: 1-5 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle), a free event for youth – here’s the invitation from the organizers:

In honor of Antoine Matthews Jr, we will be hosting our 1st Annual King Cee Day Celebration on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in West Seattle at SouthWest Community Center from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Antoine was a giver and always gave out of the goodness of his heart. We will continue his Legacy of Giving back by using his light to spread love and positivity throughout the city. There will be amazing vendors, live performances, back-to-school haircuts, face painting, games, food, a raffle and a backpack giveaway. We look forward to seeing you all there. The Clark-Matthews Family

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

CHILDREN’S MOONLIGHT FESTIVAL: The Vietnamese Cultural Center hosts the Children’s Moonlight Festival with food, activities, a lion dance, and a lantern parade, 3-6 pm (2236 SW Orchard). Free.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Dormchair Therapist headlines tonight’s lineup, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. All ages. $10 tickets at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!