CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct on Saturday

As reported here in July, the city is getting a grant to repave the older lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct – the continuation of the West Seattle Bridge between the Highway 99 overpass and I-5. The next step in planning that work will result in a closer of the eastbound SSV this Saturday. Here’s the announcement from SDOT:

Plan for a closure of all the eastbound lanes on the Spokane St Viaduct from SR 99 to I-5 between 8 AM and 4 PM on Saturday, Sept. 3.

We’re closing all the eastbound lanes so crews can complete a survey of the bridge surface. The survey will help us develop an accurate surface map of the Spokane St Viaduct bridge deck and inform future paving of the bridge.

Detours will be in place, directing traffic to streets in the SODO neighborhood. Both eastbound and westbound lower Spokane St will be open during the closure. The westbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct will remain open during this work on the eastbound lanes.