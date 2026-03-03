FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way site swept because of ‘suspected criminal activity,’ WSDOT says

(WSB photo, Monday)

Monday after a reader tip, we reported on a sweep at the state-owned lot in the 7100 block of West Marginal Way SW, west of – though not adjacent to – the future Glassyard Commons RV/tiny-house site. We asked WSDOT for more information and the first response we got was “routine maintenance.” Given the stack of items we photographed, the presence of State Patrol, and having glimpsed the encampment that was there previously, we suggested this didn’t look so “routine.” Spokesperson James Poling said he’d check further with the crew and subsequently told us today:

Our crews posted this site Thursday, February 26 because of suspected criminal activity, specifically stolen vehicles, in coordination with the Washington State Patrol. WSDOT crews coordinated with our WSP partners and secured the site Monday.

The site is a 13,000-square-foot paved lot buffered from the future Glassyard Commons by a parcel of city-owned land to the northeast and a privately owned site to the southeast. We are now following up with WSP to see if they can tell us how many stolen vehicles they found there.