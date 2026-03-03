HAPPENING NOW: Planter auction to support Highland Park Improvement Club’s rebuild

(Photos courtesy HPIC)

In Saturday’s sunshine, during the Highland Park Improvement Club compost giveaway and plant/seed swap, folks got their first chance to browse the 70 planters donated to HPIC for an online fundraising auction that’s continuing right now. They’re all from one generous donor who was making some landscaping changes.

They’re unique and up for grabs to the highest bidders.

HPIC explains:

These are salvaged architectural quality pieces, most of vitrified stoneware type clay, there are some small dings from use, but their overall quality is excellent, and will be a great addition to any garden or deck. Planters range from midsized, suitable for seasonal accent planting, to large enough to be able to hold a small tree or shrub. Your purchase supports the rebuild and will be an excellent addition to your garden as well.

That of course is the rebuild of HPIC’s HQ, gutted by fire almost years ago. To browse and bid, start here!