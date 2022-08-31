West Seattle, Washington

RETURNING: Children’s Moonlight Festival at Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle

August 31, 2022 1:09 pm
(WSB photo, 2019)

This summer of returning events isn’t over yet – this Saturday (September 3rd), the Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle brings back the Children’s Moonlight Festival. It includes a kids’ lantern parade – as shown above in our 2019 photo, that doesn’t actually happen in the moonlight, as the festival will take place 3-6 pm with a variety of activities for all, including treats, games, entertainment, and a lion dance. All free! The center is at 2236 SW Orchard (just north of Home Depot).

