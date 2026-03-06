WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Late-night gunfire

Though they haven’t found any shell casings or bullet damage, police have confirmed that someone saw a person fire a gun from a silver car near 31st and Cloverdale [map] less than half an hour ago. No injuries reported, either. Moments before that report came in, 911 had received another report of possible shots – apparently just heard, not seen – near the 8100 block of 14th SW, though offices told dispatch that seemed too far awa to have been from the same incident.