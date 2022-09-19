WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Six reports

Six reports in Crime Watch:

BULLET THROUGH WINDOW: Just before 11:30 Friday night, according to a police-report summary, officers were called to a residence in the 2700 block of Alki Avenue SW for a report of a shot fired through a window. The single round was found embedded in an interior wall, according to the summary. It’s believed to have been fired from a vehicle. No injuries reported.

UNLAWFUL GUN POSSESSION: Just before 8:30 Sunday morning, SPD and SFD were called to a report of an unconscious person inside a car on Harbor Island. The report summary says SFD got there first and alerted SPD to a handgun seen by the car’s occupant. The person was found to be a convicted felon, and the gun was stolen, so they were arrested and booked into jail.

STOLEN CAR: Riley sent this reader report: “We had a vehicle stolen in front of our property at the 3900 block of Morgan around 5 am on Sunday. The attached photo is a stock photo but identical. There is no defining appearances to set it out from others. Lic #485XFZ. 2008 Acura TL type S. Police report number 2022-249779.”

ANOTHER STOLEN CAR: Dan sent this reader report and photo from just south of West Seattle:

North of 11th and 100th: Stolen Silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra, license plate number CBB2126. Our neighbor was able to provide doorbell cam footage of two individuals scouting, entering, and driving away with the vehicle around 2:45 am this morning. Any eyes our neighbors could provide or any advice on getting word out would be greatly appreciated.

POLICE CAR HIT BY DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR: Shortly after 3 am Sunday near Delridge/Juneau, someone driving a stolen car emerged from a driveway “at a high rate of speed,” according to the SPD summary, and hit a police car headed for the precinct. Despite major damage, the car was driven away from the scene, then abandoned nearby, and two people bolted. The police car was damaged badly enough that it couldn’t be driven, but the officer was not hurt.

