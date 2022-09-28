WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery arrest; stolen e-bike; hit-run search

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: A 47-year-old man is in the King County Jail for investigation of robbery after an incident at Jefferson Square Safeway last night. Police say he went into the store just before 10 pm “brandishing a table knife” and “attempted to steal food items without paying before being confronted by loss prevention (who were) able to disarm the suspect and retrieve items after a scuffle.” The suspect was arrested shortly thereafter and was also found to have a warrant from a fourth-degree-assault case.

STOLEN E-BIKE: Sarah says WSB readers helped her get a stolen bike back two years ago. Now her orange and blue RadMission e-bike has been stolen.

It was stolen outside her workplace in the 4500 block of California SW earlier this week. It’s her “only mode of transportation,” Sarah says, and she’d “greatly appreciate” getting it back. (We’ll add the police-incident # when we get it.)

HIT-AND-RUN: Nancy says her Volvo was damaged by a hit-run driver at 2 pm Monday in the Les Schwab-West Seattle parking lot at Fauntleroy/Alaska. She says the culprit vehicle is a blue Prius that would have “new passenger-side damage to the front end.” Her Volvo, a silver 2017 model, was left with damage to three rear driver’s-side panels. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2022-257855.