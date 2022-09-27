West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Repeat mail theft

September 27, 2022 2:28 pm
4 COMMENTS
One reader report in West Seattle Crime Watch today, from Kellene, property manager of a townhouse complex in the 5400 block of Delridge Way SW:

We have had a mail thief stealing our tenants’ mail. He has hit our mailboxes 8 times in the last month and we have filed reports with the police department and the postmaster general. He rides a bike and comes through in the early hours of the morning between 4:00 and 5:30 am. We are asking for help from the West Seattle neighborhood, to be on the lookout for this thief, and help in identifying this guy. We also want to help community members watch their own mailboxes.

The Police report #’s are 2022-917855, 2022-920590, and 2022-920959.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Repeat mail theft"

  • Question Authority September 27, 2022 (2:55 pm)
    Whatever happened to that prolific mail thief on Delridge that waged war on mailboxes earlier this year?  Is he back in business and up to his old tricks?

    • WSB September 27, 2022 (3:29 pm)
      I already checked, though this person does not seem to resemble that person. He is on electronic home monitoring.

  • Balderdash September 27, 2022 (2:56 pm)
    I would say exploding dye packs would be fitting, but what do I know

  • Mike September 27, 2022 (3:15 pm)
    That’s a low form of life right there, someone apparently not ready for life on the outside. Cuff ‘im, Dan-O.

