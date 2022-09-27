WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Repeat mail theft

One reader report in West Seattle Crime Watch today, from Kellene, property manager of a townhouse complex in the 5400 block of Delridge Way SW:

We have had a mail thief stealing our tenants’ mail. He has hit our mailboxes 8 times in the last month and we have filed reports with the police department and the postmaster general. He rides a bike and comes through in the early hours of the morning between 4:00 and 5:30 am. We are asking for help from the West Seattle neighborhood, to be on the lookout for this thief, and help in identifying this guy. We also want to help community members watch their own mailboxes.

The Police report #’s are 2022-917855, 2022-920590, and 2022-920959.