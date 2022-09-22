WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pride-flag thieves

From Anthony:

Someone pulled down our PRIDE flag hanging in front of our home around 6:15 am (and banged on our door and woke us) Tuesday morning, and this morning (Thursday), the same two perps struck our neighbor’s home as well as multiple other neighbors (based on our own and our neighbor’s RING video and because the young men were holding multiple PRIDE flags this morning). We live in Roxhill. I figured we should let our neighbor’s know, and I figured you might be a good place to start. I reported to the Seattle PD hate crime detective, although they have not gotten back to me.