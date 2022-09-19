TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First weekday with the reopened West Seattle Bridge

(Scroll down for updates on today’s traffic)

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, September 19th, first weekday with the reopened West Seattle Bridge. The format for the daily traffic notes is obviously evolving with this big change. Today, we’ll be live-chronicling the first commute with the bridge. As we start, no problems reported, so here’s some basic daily info:

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the low 70s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are back on the high bridge, and today also is their first weekday since Saturday’s twice-yearly service change; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (Check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service today.

BRIDGES

High Bridge – here’s the reactivated camera atop the span.

Low Bridge: All restrictions are now lifted, so it’s open to anyone who wants to use it.

We’ll add other cameras as the morning goes. All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

6:26 AM: The helicopter near the bridge is just the shared-TV chopper, covering the same thing we are – first bridge-open morning. So far, bridge traffic remains very light.

7 AM: All still quiet, on the bridge and other routes. If you’re heading for 1st Avenue through downtown, be aware that traffic is being affected by a fire near 1st/Cherry in Pioneer Square.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.