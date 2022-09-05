West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

STRIKE OR DEAL? Here’s where the Seattle school talks stand tonight

September 5, 2022 9:14 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

The scheduled start of Seattle Public Schools classes for all but kindergarteners is just ~36 hours away. But the district and its educators’ union haven’t reached a contract agreement yet. Here are tonight’s notes:

MEDIATION: Though the district said Friday that the union had rejected its suggestion for mediation, the Seattle Education Association‘s media update tonight said, ” The SEA Bargaining Team met with SPS on Sunday and met with a mediator today to continue work toward an agreement.”

STRIKE VOTE: The union’s media update also noted that members’ strike-authorization voting ends at 9 am tomorrow. They will announce the results during an online media briefing at noon. They’re then planning on a rally at district headquarters at 4:30 pm.

DISTRICT: No new update since Sunday’s statement that they wanted the union to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to continue talks while starting school as scheduled. A line atop the district website promises, “If the first day of school is delayed, we will update families and staff as soon as possible.”

SPECIAL-EDUCATION ISSUES: This was called to our attention today by a reader who thought the wider community should know, The Seattle Council and Special Education PTSA issued a joint statement Sunday saying they wanted the public to see the recommendations of the Special Education Task Force – what they consider a “road map” both sides should be following to an agreement. You can read them here.

3 Replies to "STRIKE OR DEAL? Here's where the Seattle school talks stand tonight"

  • Eric September 5, 2022 (9:52 pm)
    Reply

    I was never happier as a parent when my kids were out of SPS.  Love the teachers, but the system (including the teachers union) is beyond stupid. Highline and Vashon run circles around the Seattle BS.

  • Josh September 5, 2022 (9:56 pm)
    Reply

    What a helpful link. It makes clear the the SEA leadership is disingenuous when they claim that their demand to not change the current model is best for special Ed students as the joint task force clearly recommends a need to change the current contract language to allow for the recommended pathway which encourages appropriate inclusion in general Ed as necessary for improvement. The SEA bargaining team is using this special Ed language to confuse and anger the public as a cynical mask for their actual priorities in the negotiation: saying they will agree with the necessary changes to special Ed language in the CBA as a bargaining chip to maintain their memberships ability to call off work constantly with no recourse and to demand an unnecessarily large raise to their already bloated pay structure which caps out as of last year at 125,000. Adjusting for the 4 months a year they have off work that’s an effective ceiling of 180+K. They are not underpaid.  They only care about their ability to do as little as possible for as much as possible and are disingenuous about the whole all we care about are your kids stuff.

    If you care about the kids and working families then start school on time and sort out the differences while school is in session. Just like SPS is trying to do. Every piece of info coming out makes SEA look bad.

  • HPE fan September 5, 2022 (10:23 pm)
    Reply

    The SPED task force does amazing work. The taskforce agrees on a proposal to recommend to the school board to adopt. the school board is what approves or denies or accepts portions of the recommendation.

