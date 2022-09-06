West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

71℉

UPDATE: Seattle Education Association says members voted to authorize strike if agreement’s not reached

September 6, 2022 12:07 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

12:07 PM: The Seattle Education Association has just announced that its members have voted to authorize a strike if no agreement is reached by tomorrow. The union says 75 percent of its 6,000 members voted, and that 95 percent of them voted to authorize a strike, But contract talks are still under way right now, they stress, so a strike is not yet a sure thing. Updates to come as their briefing continues.

12:10 PM: A member of the bargaining team joined the briefing for a moment to say, “We’re prepared to stay all night if that’s what it takes.” Union leaders did not take questions and ended the briefing after less than 10 minutes, noting again that they’re planning a rally at district HQ at 4:30 pm. The SEA contract expired August 31st. Tomorrow is the first scheduled day of classes for most Seattle Public Schools students.

Share This

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Seattle Education Association says members voted to authorize strike if agreement's not reached"

  • JP September 6, 2022 (12:13 pm)
    Reply

    Love and Solidarity to our Seattle teachers and school staff! We’re bummed our kiddo won’t likely start tomorrow but teachers deserve infinitely better than what they’re currently getting. 

  • Belvidear September 6, 2022 (12:20 pm)
    Reply

    Will class schedules still be posted today, does anyone know?

  • Kram September 6, 2022 (12:28 pm)
    Reply

    I feel for the kids and I feel for the teachers and I feel for the parents who can’t afford childcare last minute. Isn’t there a better way to do this? 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.