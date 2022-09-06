UPDATE: Seattle Education Association says members voted to authorize strike if agreement’s not reached

12:07 PM: The Seattle Education Association has just announced that its members have voted to authorize a strike if no agreement is reached by tomorrow. The union says 75 percent of its 6,000 members voted, and that 95 percent of them voted to authorize a strike, But contract talks are still under way right now, they stress, so a strike is not yet a sure thing. Updates to come as their briefing continues.

12:10 PM: A member of the bargaining team joined the briefing for a moment to say, “We’re prepared to stay all night if that’s what it takes.” Union leaders did not take questions and ended the briefing after less than 10 minutes, noting again that they’re planning a rally at district HQ at 4:30 pm. The SEA contract expired August 31st. Tomorrow is the first scheduled day of classes for most Seattle Public Schools students.